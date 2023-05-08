Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Spin Master from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Stock Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

