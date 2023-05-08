Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $45.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

SRC stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

