Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 9,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.