Sprylogics International (BRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.52 million.

Sprylogics International Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprylogics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprylogics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.