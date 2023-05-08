Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard BioTools (LAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.