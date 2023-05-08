Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.54. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

