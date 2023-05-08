State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

