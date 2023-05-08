State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.55 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

