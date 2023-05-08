State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,490 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

