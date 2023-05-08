Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $14.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

