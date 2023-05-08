Stifel Nicolaus Trims Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Target Price to C$0.65

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Perpetual Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PMGYF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.