StockNews.com Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.2 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.