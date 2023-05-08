StockNews.com Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of INBK opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.