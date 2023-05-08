StockNews.com Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

