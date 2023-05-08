StockNews.com Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.