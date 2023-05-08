StockNews.com Lowers Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 13,503,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

