Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

