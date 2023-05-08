Susquehanna Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.77.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

