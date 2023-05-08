Susquehanna Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

