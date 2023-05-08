SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $332.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.02. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

