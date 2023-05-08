Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $123,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

