Swiss National Bank Has $99.59 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $99,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.73 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

