Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of W.W. Grainger worth $103,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

GWW opened at $675.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

