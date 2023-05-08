Swiss National Bank Sells 124,784 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,784 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $100,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after buying an additional 864,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

