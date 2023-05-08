Swiss National Bank Sells 217,413 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,413 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Weyerhaeuser worth $93,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile



Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

