Swiss National Bank Sells 37,466 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $91,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

