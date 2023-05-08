Swiss National Bank Sells 54,287 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,287 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $86,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

