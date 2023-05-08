Swiss National Bank Sells 94,828 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $85,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

EQR opened at $63.38 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

