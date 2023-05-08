Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYNA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

