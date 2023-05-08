T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

