TD Securities Cuts Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE CUP.U opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$508.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.59.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

