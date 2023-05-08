Telos (TLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Price Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $1.74 on Monday. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Telos

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. Wedbush cut their target price on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.