Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.