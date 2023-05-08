Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells $302,640.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Up 4.6 %

TEX stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.