Texas Permanent School Fund Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

