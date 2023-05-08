The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,655,000 after acquiring an additional 333,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

