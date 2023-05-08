The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.74. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $188.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.57 billion.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

