The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.74. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $188.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.57 billion.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of CI stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Cigna Group
(Get Rating)
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $188.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.57 billion.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CI opened at $260.74 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,132,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cigna Group
(Get Rating)
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.