The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

