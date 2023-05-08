The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $55.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.
A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mosaic Price Performance
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
