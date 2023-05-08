The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $55.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.