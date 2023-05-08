The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,470,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

WMB opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

