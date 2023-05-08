Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $49,671.58.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $3,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,711,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

