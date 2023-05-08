Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,179,775 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $55,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 516,680 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.