Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 592,499 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,499 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $55,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

QNST opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

