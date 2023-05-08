Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 67,964 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $50,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.