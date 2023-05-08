Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 79,749 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,937 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 79,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $52,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $348.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

