Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,226 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $49,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

