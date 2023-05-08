Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 82,356 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.71% of Barnes Group worth $56,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

B stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

