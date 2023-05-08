Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $46.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
