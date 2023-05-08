Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $49.48 Million Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $49,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.79 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Stories

