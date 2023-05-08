Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $57.68 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,119 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NiSource were worth $57,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.