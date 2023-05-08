Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $58.20 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,409 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.70 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

